La popstar Taylor Swift è la prima artista nella storia dei Grammy ad aggiudicarsi per quattro volta il premio Miglior album dell'anno. Miley Cyrus ha vinto i suoi primi due Grammy, Billie Eilish porta a casa la statuetta per Migliore canzone grazie a Barbie

Trionfo al femminile alla 66esima edizione dei Grammy awards, i principali premi dell'industria discografica statunitense, assegnati considerando maggiormente i risultati di vendite e popolarità piuttosto che i giudizi della critica.

Durante la cerimonia del 4 febbraio, a Los Angeles, la popstar Taylor Swift ha stabilito l'ennesimo record della sua inarrestabile carriera portando a casa la statuetta più ambita della serata, quella di Miglior album dell'anno, per la quarta volta. Con la vittoria di Midnights Swift diventa l'unica artista nella storia dei Grammy ad aver raggiunto questo traguardo.

La popstar, che si è aggiudicata anche il premio per il Miglior album pop,ha approfittato della premiazione per annunciare il suo nuovo albumTortured Poets Department, "un segreto che ho mantenuto negli ultimi due anni". Uscirà il prossimo 19 aprile.

Grande successo anche per Miley Cyrus, che con la sua hit Flowers ha vinto i suoi primi due Grammy: Miglior singolo dell'anno (uno dei premi più importanti della serata) e Miglior performance pop da solista.

La Migliore canzone dell'anno l'ha vinta invece Billie Eilish per aver scritto What Was I Made For, parte della colonna sonora di Barbie - ha vinto infatti anche nella categoria Migliore canzone scritta per i media visivi.

Meryl Streep e Mark Ronson premiano Miley Cyrus, 4 febbraio 2024, Los Angeles Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Karol G ha fatto la storia dei Grammy diventando la prima interprete femminile a vincere il premio per il Miglior album di musica urbana con il suo disco di successo Mañana Será Bonito.

Un altro risultato notevole è quello raggiunto dalla cantante canadese Joni Mitchell, che a 80 anni ha vinto il premio per Miglior album folk, la sua decima statuetta, e si è esibita per la prima volta sul palco dei Grammy.

Hanno portato a casa statuette anche Victoria Monét, decretata Miglior artista esordiente, Coco Jones, SZA, Boygenius, Kylie Minogue, Laufey e i Paramore di Hayley Williams.

Joni Mitchell si esibisce sul palco dei Grammy awards, 4 febbraio 2024, Los Angeles Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

I vincitori di tutte le categorie:

Album of the year: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Record of the year: Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Song of the year: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Best new artist: Victoria Monét

Best pop vocal album: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best pop solo performance: Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Best pop duo/group performance: SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Best pop dance recording: Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Best traditional pop vocal album: Laufey – Bewitched

Best dance/electronic music album: Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Best dance/electronic recording: Skrillex, Fred Again.., Flowdan – Rumble

Best rock album: Paramore – This Is Why

Best rock song: boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best metal performance: Metallica – 72 Seasons

Best alternative music performance: Paramore – This Is Why

Best alternative music album: boygenius – The Record

Best R&B performance: Coco Jones – ICU

Best R&B album: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best R&B song: SZA – Snooze

Best traditional R&B performance: PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning

Best progressive R&B album: SZA – SOS

Best rap album: Killer Mike – Michael

Best rap song: Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists and Engineers

Best rap performance: Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists and Engineers

Best melodic rap performance: Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – All My Life

Best alternative jazz album: Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Best country album: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best country solo performance: Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Best country duo/group performance: Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Best american roots performance: Allison Russell – Eve Was Black

Best americana performance: Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Best american roots song: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet

Best americana album: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Best bluegrass album: Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – City of Gold

Best traditional blues album: Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Best contemporary blues album: Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Best folk album: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Best latin pop album: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best música urbana album: Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Best latin rock or alternative album (pari merito): Juanes – Vida Cotidiana e Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores

Best música mexicana album: Peso Pluma – Génesis

Best tropical latin album: Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45o Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Best global music performance: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto

Best global music album: Shakti – This Moment

Best african music performance: Tyla – Water

Best reggae album: Julian Marley and Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Best song written for visual media: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Best score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television): Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording: Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: Various Artists – Barbie the Album

Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoffn

Songwriter of the year, non-classical: Theron Thomas

Best music video: The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Best music film: Moonage Daydream