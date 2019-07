SpaceX lancia la capsula Dragon con i rifornimenti alla Stazione Spaziale

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soared into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:01 p.m. EDT (2201 GMT) Thursday with a Dragon supply ship heading for the International Space Station. The Falcon 9 booster returned to landing at Cape Canaveral around eight-and-a-half minutes after liftoff. https://spaceflightnow.com/2019/07/24/spacex-crs-18-mission-status-center/