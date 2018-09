Middle East: l'urlo contro la guerra di un collettivo di musicisti mediorientali

View this post on Instagram

. A music album from Middle East, objecting to war and promoting peace, featuring over a hundred musicians from twelve middle eastern countries. Through their music, these musicians give the world a message, representing their countries: “Middle East doesn’t need wars, but human rights; Middle East is exhausted...” The Album is produced by #MehdiRajabian. I wrote a project for the music album for peace in the prison, in my new album, there are 12 countries from the Middle East, they made music for war and human rights in the Middle East, They said with music not to war, the Middle East needs calm, In the album from countries like, Iraq, Yemen, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Jordan, Bahrain, and Tajikistan