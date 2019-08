Indonesia: crescono le proteste nella Papua Occidentale

Today across West Papua, thousands of people marched against Indonesia's systematic racism after West Papuan students were tortured and called "monkeys" by Indonesian forces in Surabaya. In this video, thousands of West Papuan people can be seen rallying in the capital city Port Numbay (Jayapura) and demanding a freedom and a referendum on independence. More info here: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/aug/19/protesters-set-fire-to-parliament-building-in-west-papua-as-tensions-mount #Papua #PapuaBukanMonyet #FreeWestPapua #ReferendumYes #PapuaMerdeka #WestPapua