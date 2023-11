In the right light even the most mundane place emits magic.



I had the idea of this image in my mind for quite some time, driving past the log stack every day on my way to drop the kids of at school.



And finally, on our way home from school one day, I stopped the car and asked my azawakh girl Soleil to hold the pose for a moment while I took the photo.



Already in the camera I saw that it had become something more than I had hoped for; a moment of clean stillness in the busy and messy everyday life, something more than a posing dog on a log stack.



The image made me linger in the moment.