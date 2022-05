Mariupol, iniziata l'evacuazione dei militari da Azovstal

A difficult day. But this day, like all others, is aimed precisely at saving our country and our people. Regarding the situation in Mariupol. Thanks to the actions of the Ukrainian military - the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intelligence, the negotiating team, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, we hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys. Among them are the seriously wounded, they are being provided with medical aid. I want to emphasize: Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive. This is our principle. I think that every adequate person will understand these words.