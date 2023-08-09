Taylor Swift è in testa, seguita da SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat e Nicki Minaj.

Taylor Swift è in testa alle nomination degli MTV Video Music Awards 2023.

La cantante è in testa con ben otto nomination - sette per il video musicale di "Anti-Hero" e un riconoscimento nella categoria Artista dell'anno - seguita da SZA, che ne ha sei.

Entrambe sono state nominate nella categoria Video dell'anno, rispettivamente per "Anti-Hero" e "Kill Bill". Seguono Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo e Sam Smith con Kim Petras, tutti a pari merito con cinque nomination. BLACKPINK, Diddy e Shakira ne hanno ricevute quattro ciascuna.

Taylor Swift ha attualmente 14 VMA a suo nome, posizionandosi così dietro a Beyoncé, che ne ha 28 (due con le Destiny's Child), Madonna, che ha 20 premi, e Lady Gaga, che ne ha 19.

Beyoncé è candidata come Artista dell'anno, ma poiché non ha pubblicato alcun video musicale in occasione dell'uscita di "Renaissance", non è stata nominata per altri premi.

Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2023, in programma il 12 settembre, avranno un record di 35 artisti nominati per la prima volta, tra cui Kim Petras, Metro Boomin' e Rema, nominati ciascuno in tre categorie.

I VMA si terranno al Prudential Center di Newark, New Jersey. Le votazioni dei fan sono iniziate online per 15 categorie, senza distinzione di genere, tra cui la nuova categoria "Best Afrobeats". Le votazioni terminano venerdì 1° settembre.

Ecco l'elenco completo delle nomination:

Video dell'anno

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Artista dell'anno

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Canzone dell'anno

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers" (Fiori)

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm down"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Steve Lacy - "Bad habit"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Miglior artista esordiente

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Performance Push dell'anno

Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana - "Booty"

Settembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez - "Until I Found You"

Ottobre 2022: JVKE - "Golden hour"

Novembre 2022: Flo Milli - "Conceited"

Dicembre 2022: Reneé Rapp - "Colorado"

Gennaio 2023: Sam Ryder - "All The Way Over"

Febbraio 2023: Armani White - "GOATED"

Marzo 2023: Fletcher - "Becky's So Hot"

Aprile 2023: Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

Maggio 2023: Ice Spice - "Princess Diana"

Giugno 2023: FLO - "Losing You"

Luglio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - "That Part"

Miglior collaborazione

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

Post Malone & Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)".

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On"

KAROL G & Shakira - "TQG"

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Miglior Pop

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes Closed"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

P!NK - "Trustfall"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Miglior Hip-Hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - "Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"

GloRilla & Cardi B - "Tomorrow 2"

Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - "Kant Nobody"

Metro Boomin ft. Future - "Superhero (Heroes and Villains)"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Miglior rock

Foo Fighters - "The Teacher"

Linkin Park - "Lost (Original Version)"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Tippa my tongue"

Måneskin - "The Loneliest"

Metallica - "Lux Æterna"

Muse - "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween"

Miglior Alternativa

Blink-182 - "Edging"

Boygenius - "The Film"

Fall Out Boy - "Hold Me Like a Grudge"

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy Necklace"

Paramore - "This Is Why"

Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Stuck"

Miglior brano latino

Anitta - "Funk Rave"

Bad Bunny - "Where She Goes"

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma - "Ella Baila Sola"

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny - "un x100to"

Karol G & Shakira - "TQG"

Rosalía - "Despechá"

Shakira - "Acróstico"

Miglior R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - "Stay"

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - "How Does It Feel"

Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy - "Creepin' (Remix)"

SZA - "Shirt"

Toosii - "Favorite Song"

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - "Love In The Way"

Miglior K-Pop

Aespa - "Girls"

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Fiffty Fifty - "Cupid"

Seventeen - "Super"

Stray Kids - "S-Class"

Tomorrow X Together - "Sugar Rush Ride"

Miglior Afrobeats

Ayra Starr - "Rush"

Burna Boy - "It's Plenty"

Davido ft. Musa Keys - "Unavailable"

Fireboy DML & Asake - "Bandana"

Libianca - "People"

Rema & Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr - "2 Sugar"

Video con un messaggio sociale

Alicia Keys - "If I Ain't Got You (Orchestral)"

Bad Bunny - "El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente"

Demi Lovato - "Swine"

Dove Cameron - "Breakfast"

Imagine Dragons - "Crushed"

Maluma - "La Reina"

Miglior fotografia

Adele - "I Drink Wine"

Ed Sheeran - "Eyes closed"

Janelle Monae - "Lipstick Lover"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Vampire"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Miglior regia

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Drake - "Falling Back"

Kendrick Lamar - "Count Me Out"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Migliore direzione artistica

Boygenius - "The Film"

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat - "Attention"

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - "Candy necklace"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

SZA - "Shirt"

Migliori effetti visivi

Fall Out Boy - "Love From The Other Side"

Harry Styles - "Music for a sushi restaurant"

Melanie Martinez - "Void"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Miglior coreografia

Blackpink - "Pink Venom"

Dua Lipa - "Dance the Night"

Jonas Brothers - "Waffle House"

Megan Thee Stallion - "Her"

Panic! at the Disco - "Middle of a breakup"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - "Unholy"

Miglior montaggio