Con InClassica il ritorno di molte stelle sul palco a Dubai

Like Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Kit Armstrong started his career as a child prodigy at a very early age. The young American pianist of British-Taiwanese parentage is a renowned interpreter of Mozart's Sonatas and was acclaimed as Artiste étoile at the Würzburger Mozartfest, in 2016. Watch him performing on the stage of Dubai Opera on the 3rd of September with Russian National Orchestra under the guidance of Sergey Smbatyan.