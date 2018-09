Germania: la visita di Erdogan in un Paese "ostile"

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke about "chaos" during his speech at the UN General Assembly. “It’s very easy to create chaos, but it’s difficult to re-establish order. And today, unfortunately, some countries are persistently trying to create chaos. There’s no bigger danger than a world order that has lost mercy, conscience, truth, and hope, and that is the danger that we’re facing now.” For live updates visit: http://aje.io/fgfqh