Emmy: trionfano 'Succession', 'Schitt's Creek' e 'Watchmen'

Quella del 2020 è stata un'edizione di prime volte per gli Emmy. La prima senza cerimonia a causa della pandemia: in studio solo il presentatore Jimmy Kimmel, mentre gli oltre 100 candidati hanno partecipato in collegamento video.

La prima che ha visto trionfare l'adattamento di un fumetto, Watchmen, miglior miniserie. Premiata anche la protagonista, Regina King, che ha lanciato un appello al voto indossando una maglietta con il volto di Breonna Taylor, simbolo della violenza della polizia.

La sorpresa della serata è stata Schitt's Creek, piccola serie canadese ancora inedita in Italia, che ha conquistato tutti i premi comici, sette, compresi i quattro per ciascuno degli attori protagonisti e non protagonisti.

Il premio per la miglior serie drammatica è andato a Sucession, incentrata sulle vicende di una famiglia, vagamente ispirata a quella di Rupert Murdoch, che controlla uno dei più grandi conglomerati di media e intrattenimento del mondo. Premiato anche il regista Andrij Parekh.

La 24 enne Zendaya è stata premiata come migliore attrice in una serie drammatica, Euphoria, diventando l'attrice più giovane di sempre a conquistare il riconoscimento.

Tutti i premi della serata

Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Miglior serie (commedia)

Curb your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What we do in the Shadows

Miglior miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Miglior attore di una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This is us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Miglior attrice di una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria

Miglior attore di una serie (commedia)

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Miglior attrice di una serie commedia

Christina Applegate – Dead to me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drammatica

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drammatica

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark

Sarah Snook – Succession

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie (commedia)

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Alì – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie (commedia)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I know This Much is true

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Jean Smart – Watchmen

Miglior regia per una serie drammatica

Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (episodio “Prisoners of War”)

Alik Sakharov – Ozark (episodio “Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff – Ozark (episodio “Su casa es mi casa”)

Andrij Parekh – Succession (episodio “Hunting”)

Mark Mylod – Succession (episodio “This is not for tears”)

Benjamin Caron – The Crown (episodio “Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (episodio “Cri de coeur”)

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (episodio “The Interview”)

Miglior regia per una serie (commedia)

Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio “Finale Part 2”)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio “Miakhalifa.mov”)

Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)

Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio “The Great (Pilot)”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “It’s comedy or cabbage”)

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “Marvelous Radio”)

James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio “We Love Lucy”)

Miglior regia per una miniserie o film-tv

Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (episodio “Find a way”)

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (episodio “Episode 5”)

Maria Schrader – Unorthodox

Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (episodio “It’s summer and we’running out of ice”)

Steph Green – Watchmen (episodio “Little fear of lightning”)

Stephen Williams – Watchmen (episodio “This Extraordinary Being”)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica

Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (episodio “Bad Choice Road”)

Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (episodio “Bagman”)

Miki Johnson – Ozark (episodio “Fire Pink”)

Chris Mundy – Ozark (episodio “All in”)

John Shiban – Ozark (episodio “Boss Fight”)

Jesse Armstrong – Succession (episodio “This is not for tears”)

Peter Morgan – The Crown (episodio “Aberfan”)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie (commedia)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)

David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “The Presidential Suite”)

Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio “Whenever you’re ready”)

Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio “The Great”)

Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Collaboration”)

Paul Simms – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Ghosts”)

Stefani Robinson – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “On the run”)

Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv

Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (episodio “Shirley”)

Sally Rooney e Alice Birch – Normal People (episodio “Episode 3”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman – Unbelievable (episodio “Episodio 1”)

Anna Winger – Unorthodox (episodio “Part 1”)

Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (episodio “This Extraordinary Being”)

Miglior Talk Show

“Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)