Emmy: trionfano 'Succession', 'Schitt's Creek' e 'Watchmen'

Quella del 2020 è stata un'edizione di prime volte per gli Emmy. La prima senza cerimonia a causa della pandemia: in studio solo il presentatore Jimmy Kimmel, mentre gli oltre 100 candidati hanno partecipato in collegamento video.
La prima che ha visto trionfare l'adattamento di un fumetto, Watchmen, miglior miniserie. Premiata anche la protagonista, Regina King, che ha lanciato un appello al voto indossando una maglietta con il volto di Breonna Taylor, simbolo della violenza della polizia.
La sorpresa della serata è stata Schitt's Creek, piccola serie canadese ancora inedita in Italia, che ha conquistato tutti i premi comici, sette, compresi i quattro per ciascuno degli attori protagonisti e non protagonisti.
Il premio per la miglior serie drammatica è andato a Sucession, incentrata sulle vicende di una famiglia, vagamente ispirata a quella di Rupert Murdoch, che controlla uno dei più grandi conglomerati di media e intrattenimento del mondo. Premiato anche il regista Andrij Parekh.
La 24 enne Zendaya è stata premiata come migliore attrice in una serie drammatica, Euphoria, diventando l'attrice più giovane di sempre a conquistare il riconoscimento.
Tutti i premi della serata
Miglior serie drammatica
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Miglior serie (commedia)
Curb your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What we do in the Shadows
Miglior miniserie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Miglior attore di una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This is us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Miglior attrice di una serie drammatica
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Zendaya – Euphoria
Miglior attore di una serie (commedia)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Miglior attrice di una serie commedia
Christina Applegate – Dead to me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drammatica
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drammatica
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Julia Garner – Ozark
Sarah Snook – Succession
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie (commedia)
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Alì – Ramy
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie (commedia)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv
Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo – I know This Much is true
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Regina King – Watchmen
Octavia Spencer – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
Holland Taylor – Hollywood
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Jean Smart – Watchmen
Miglior regia per una serie drammatica
Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (episodio “Prisoners of War”)
Alik Sakharov – Ozark (episodio “Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff – Ozark (episodio “Su casa es mi casa”)
Andrij Parekh – Succession (episodio “Hunting”)
Mark Mylod – Succession (episodio “This is not for tears”)
Benjamin Caron – The Crown (episodio “Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (episodio “Cri de coeur”)
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (episodio “The Interview”)
Miglior regia per una serie (commedia)
Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio “Finale Part 2”)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio “Miakhalifa.mov”)
Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)
Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio “The Great (Pilot)”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “It’s comedy or cabbage”)
Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “Marvelous Radio”)
James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio “We Love Lucy”)
Miglior regia per una miniserie o film-tv
Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (episodio “Find a way”)
Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (episodio “Episode 5”)
Maria Schrader – Unorthodox
Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (episodio “It’s summer and we’running out of ice”)
Steph Green – Watchmen (episodio “Little fear of lightning”)
Stephen Williams – Watchmen (episodio “This Extraordinary Being”)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drammatica
Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (episodio “Bad Choice Road”)
Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (episodio “Bagman”)
Miki Johnson – Ozark (episodio “Fire Pink”)
Chris Mundy – Ozark (episodio “All in”)
John Shiban – Ozark (episodio “Boss Fight”)
Jesse Armstrong – Succession (episodio “This is not for tears”)
Peter Morgan – The Crown (episodio “Aberfan”)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie (commedia)
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)
David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “The Presidential Suite”)
Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio “Whenever you’re ready”)
Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio “The Great”)
Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Collaboration”)
Paul Simms – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Ghosts”)
Stefani Robinson – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “On the run”)
Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv
Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (episodio “Shirley”)
Sally Rooney e Alice Birch – Normal People (episodio “Episode 3”)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman – Unbelievable (episodio “Episodio 1”)
Anna Winger – Unorthodox (episodio “Part 1”)
Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (episodio “This Extraordinary Being”)
Miglior Talk Show
“Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)