Honoured by His Excellency Mohammed Al Shaibani's visit yesterday. Such a joy discussing our like-minded passions on art & poetry and sharing my painting 'The Journey of Humanity' Unveiling Section 1 ('The Soul of the Earth') of the largest painting ever created on Canvas. With this project I'm.. 🌎 Aiming to engage 10million children across the globe, in an effort to connect the world, through the Hearts, Minds, & Souls of the Children of our Planet. 🌍 Aiming to raise $30million Dollars from the auctioning of this piece to help the most in-need children in the worst hit areas of the world. Hoping to help them to feel Safe, Loved, & Brave, so they can grow their wings, change their future, and ultimately change the world around them.