View this post on Instagram

PSA- calving glaciers are dangerous. . Josh @steeringsouth and Andrew @homewiththehoopers went on a self guided overnight kayaking adventure in remote Spencer Glacier, accessible by train. Between the building size calving, and the tsunami, they both nearly died. The video is epic. They knew they were way too close and they’ve learned their lesson as they are lucky to be alive. The full event video —->link in profile. Here’s a teaser. . . . . . #epicvideo #epicsave #epicfail #steeringsouth #homewiththehoopers #spencerglacier #alaskaglaciers #calvingglacier #calvingglaciers #fulltimervlife #adventureon #explorealaska #intexexplorerk2 #inflatablekayak #dangerouskayaking #extremekayakingh