Fogli e foglie nell'arte di Homo Faber

Collaboration with the brittish luxury phone company @officialvertu a limited edition of the smartphone Aster Leaf. We have created the Leather patterns with hand-picked and organic Raspberry leaves, which means that Every phone and case is one-of-a-kind. #carinasohl #luxurylife @officialvertu

